OUR TWO PRO-LIFE PARTIES:

Edward W. Stack, the chief executive of Dick's Sporting Goods, said in an interview this week that his company had destroyed more than $7.4 million in military-style, semiautomatic rifles and was reviewing whether it would continue to sell guns in its more than 720 stores.





Mr. Stack was speaking with CBS Sunday Morning while promoting his new book, It's How We Play the Game.





"So many people say to me, you know, 'If we do what you want to do, it's not going to stop these mass shootings,'" Mr. Stack told CBS. "And my response is: 'You're probably right. It won't. But if we do these things and it saves one life, don't you think it's worth it?'"