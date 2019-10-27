October 27, 2019
OF MICE AND DONALD:
Wall Street Journal Says Trump Shouldn't Be Impeached Because "He Was Too Inept to Execute" Ukraine Quid Pro Quo (ELLIOT HANNON, OCT 24, 2019, Slate)
One of the great periodic defenses of the current president is that he's too inept, too ill-informed, too bad at his job to commit the many crimes swimming through his head that he'd like to commit. The Wall Street Journal editorial board added to this mind-numbing line of defense with a staff editorial arguing Trump's attempt to engineer a quid pro quo with the Ukrainian president to aid his reelection campaign isn't actually that bad because the American president is, quite literally, "too inept to execute it."
Maybe George could tell him about the rabbit farm....
Posted by Orrin Judd at October 27, 2019 5:16 PM