OF MICE AND DONALD:

One of the great periodic defenses of the current president is that he's too inept, too ill-informed, too bad at his job to commit the many crimes swimming through his head that he'd like to commit. The Wall Street Journal editorial board added to this mind-numbing line of defense with a staff editorial arguing Trump's attempt to engineer a quid pro quo with the Ukrainian president to aid his reelection campaign isn't actually that bad because the American president is, quite literally, "too inept to execute it."