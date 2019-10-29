October 29, 2019
NOW THE TRUMPBOTS WILL REALLY GO AFTER HIM:
The decorated officer set to testify in the impeachment query was a Jewish refugee from Ukraine (RON KAMPEAS, OCTOBER 28, 2019, JTA)
Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman, the National Security Council staffer set to deliver dramatic testimony confirming that President Donald Trump sought dirt on a political rival from Ukraine, is a Jewish refugee from that country when it was part of the Soviet Union."I did not think it was proper to demand that a foreign government investigate a U.S. citizen, and I was worried about the implications for the U.S. government's support of Ukraine," Vindman, an army officer and the top NSC official handling Ukraine, says in testimony posted Monday evening by the New York Times, which he is set to deliver to congressional investigators on Tuesday.
Posted by Orrin Judd at October 29, 2019 12:00 AM