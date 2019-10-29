October 29, 2019
NOTHING SO BECOMES AMERICA...:
Analysis Finds Geographic Overlap In Opioid Use And Trump Support In 2016 (PAUL CHISHOLM, 6/23/18, NPR)
The fact that rural, economically disadvantaged parts of the country broke heavily for the Republican candidate in the 2016 election is well known. But Medicare data indicate that voters in areas that went for Trump weren't just hurting economically -- many of them were receiving prescriptions for opioid painkillers.
...as our attempts to excuse Trump voters.
Posted by Orrin Judd at October 29, 2019 4:36 PM