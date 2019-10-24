NO OPTION LEFT BUT TO OBSTRUCT JUSTICE:

The problem with the storm-and-tweet tactic is so obvious, I feel silly even pointing it out. The secret sessions are the preliminaries, designed to figure out whether the allegations made by the as-yet unnamed whistleblower had a basis in reality. Once the committees have established the evidentiary baseline, they will switch to public sessions involving many of the same witnesses. The purpose of the secret sessions is at least twofold: to try to prevent witnesses in the first phase from coordinating their testimony, and to have a record of sworn testimony that can be used to prevent witnesses from changing their stories when the hearings go public.





In other words, the secret sessions will soon give way to public ones. And what will the Republican protesters say then? Perhaps they'll focus on the fact that the full House hasn't voted on whether to conduct an impeachment inquiry, but the more we hear from witnesses like Taylor, the more difficult such a vote becomes for Republicans, and the easier for swing-district Democrats.





Wednesday's stunt may slow down the march toward a resolution, but it won't stop the inquiry. Eventually, every member of Congress is going to have to decide what to do about the facts laid out by Taylor and the others who've been deposed, including Sondland. And while the choices are too consequential to be easy for any member, they are particularly challenging for Republicans.