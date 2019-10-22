NO ONE IS ROOTING FOR IMPEACHMENT HARDER THAN MIKE:

[W]hat is even more interesting are the small but significant remarks and tweets she has made over the past two months. They indicate how she would differentiate herself from Trump on domestic and foreign policy.





On the economy: Haley tweeted on Sept. 12 "this can't continue," in response to a headline about how the budget deficit topped $1 trillion in just 11 months. While she didn't directly blame the president, she further raised eyebrows with a follow-up tweet emphasizing "we don't have an endless bank account."





On democracy: Speaking at Elon University in North Carolina on Sept. 27, Haley said she is most concerned about the freedoms of speech, press and religion on college campuses. Furthermore, Haley has tweeted several times about shared values with Hong Kong and praised the House on the recent passage of the Hong Kong Human Rights and Democracy Act.





On foreign policy: She immediately called out Trump's withdrawal of U.S. troops from northern Syria as a "big mistake." [...]





Haley has played this all correctly, should the opportunity present itself. Having left the administration at the right time, she has laid out a clear contrast on key issues but hasn't directly confronted Trump enough to anger his core supporters. As far as the vice president goes, he will carry the stench of everything Trump has done.





Make no mistake about it, should Trump not run for any reason, there will be a Republican stampede to get behind Haley -- leaving Pence to eat her dust.