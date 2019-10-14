NO ARMED RESPONSE REQUIRED:

A man is accused of shooting a bishop and bride at a New Hampshire church on Saturday, authorities said. Dale Holloway, 37, faces a count of first-degree assault, according to the state attorney's office in a CNN report. Some of the people are personally connected to an alleged murder that happened earlier this month.





Prosecutors said Holloway opened fire at the New England Pentecostal Ministries in Pelham, shooting 75-year-old bishop Stanley Choate in the chest, and the 60-year-old bride Claire McMullen in the arm. Mark Castiglione, 60, who was identified as the groom, was hit in the head by an object, authorities said. Pelham Police Chief Joseph Roark told reporters that guests "basically gang-tackled" the shooter.