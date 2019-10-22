October 22, 2019
MRS. PENCE ISN'T DONE YET:
Anonymous Trump official who wrote New York Times op-ed has a book coming out (Jake Tapper, October 22, 2019, CNN)
The anonymous senior Trump administration official whose 2018 New York Times op-ed was called treasonous by President Donald Trump has written a new book about Trump titled "A Warning" that will be published next month, CNN has learned.CNN has exclusively obtained a cover of the book, which has been a closely guarded secret until now and will be released November 19 by Twelve, a division of the Hachette Book Group. The author will remain anonymous, and sources familiar with the book tell CNN that "elaborate precautions have been taken to protect the author's identity."
