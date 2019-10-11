LOW-HANGING FRUIT:

During the CNN LGBTQ town hall on Thursday night, 2020 presidential hopeful Beto O'Rourke openly stated that he would seek to strip religious institutions of their tax-exempt statuses if they opposed same-sex marriage. Sen. Ben Sasse (R-NE) immediately denounced this policy as "bigoted nonsense."





"This bigoted nonsense would target a lot of sincere Christians, Jews, and Muslims," wrote Sasse in a statement released Friday. "Leaders from both parties have a duty to flatly condemn this attack on very basic American freedoms. This extreme intolerance is un-American. The whole point of the First Amendment is that ... everyone is created with dignity and we don't use government power to decide which religious beliefs are legitimate and which aren't."