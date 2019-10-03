LIKE CLOCKWORK:

REPORTER: What exactly did you hope Zelensky would do about the Bidens on the phone call?





TRUMP: Well I would think if they were honest about it, they would start a major investigation into the Bidens. It's a very simple answer. They should investigate the Bidens. How does a company newly formed and all these companies -- by the way, likewise, China should start an investigation into the Bidens. Because what happened in China is just about as bad as what happened with Ukraine. So I would say that President Zelensky, if it were me, I would recommend that they start an investigation into the Bidens. Because nobody has any doubt that they weren't crooked. That was a crooked deal 100%