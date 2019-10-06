LAUGHINGSTOCK:





Many in the climbing community were amused a couple weeks ago when our POTUS held a press conference at a section of his latest border wall design--a series of parallel square steel posts with a 5-foot-high plate at the top. "This wall can't be climbed," he stated. Newsweek reported that the President boasted about how "the federal government tested the structure by having 20 skilled mountain climbers attempt to climb it," and no one could.





No one in our climbing community knows any of these 20 mountaineers. I doubt if they exist.