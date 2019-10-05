JUST TOSSING TOYS INTO THE TRUMPBOT PRAM:

For months, President Donald Trump's allies have been raising expectations for prosecutor John Durham's investigation into the origins of the Russia probe, predicting that he will uncover a deep state plot to stage a "coup" against the president.





Durham "is looking at putting people in jail," Republican Senator Lindsey Graham told Fox News host Sean Hannity in July. Republican Rep. Jim Jordan said Durham is about to unleash "a pile of evidence" that will "debunk" everything House Intelligence Chairman Adam Schiff has proclaimed for "the last two years."





"Stuff is going to hit the fan" when Durham is done "investigating the investigators," said Fox News personality Geraldo Rivera. "If indictments are warranted, U.S. Attorney John Durham will be bringing them," wrote conservative commentator Hugh Hewitt.





But in the five months since Attorney General Bill Barr tapped Durham to investigate the origins of the Russia probe, and whether any inappropriate "spying" occurred on members of the Trump campaign, he has not requested interviews with any of the FBI or DOJ employees who were directly involved in, or knew about, the opening of the Russia investigation in 2016, according to people familiar with the matter.