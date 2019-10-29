JUST LIKE VIETNAM:

Sen. Deb Fischer (R-Neb.) disagreed, arguing Republicans got what they wanted and should declare victory.





"I'm glad the House has responded, and they're going to have transparent proceedings," Fischer said. "We've seen what we've wanted to see."





The conflict underscores how Senate Republicans have struggled to unite on a response to the House's fast-moving impeachment inquiry into Trump, which centers on his alleged efforts to withhold military aid to Ukraine in an effort to secure an investigation into political rival Joe Biden.





In fact, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell never committed to a floor vote on the measure in the first place.