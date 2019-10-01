JUST ANOTHER DEMOCRACY:





Controversial laws accused of muzzling free speech and targeting opposition are set to be reformed after Turkey's ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) introduced a new draft package to parliament on Tuesday.





The reforms intend to reduce the mass convictions handed to individuals over charges such as insulting the president and disseminating terrorist propaganda, which have become increasingly common in recent years.





Parliament, which opens on Tuesday, is set to debate on the amendments as the first order of business.





With the AKP and its allies holding a parliamentary majority, officials expect the draft legislation to be quickly ratified after minor changes in the parliamentary committees. The opposition parties consider the move as positive but not yet satisfactory.





One of the central aims of the package is meeting the criteria set by the European Union that would allow Turkish citizens visa-free travel to Europe. Brussels has demanded a change in the Turkish counter-terror law that would slash its scope.





The new law that amends Article 7 makes it clear that expression of opinion within news dissemination purposes and criticism cannot constitute a crime.