JOE'S AMEN CORNER:

A 2016 letter sent by Republican members of the Senate Ukraine Caucus echoes calls for reforms to Ukraine's prosecutor general's office and judiciary that were made by then-Vice President Joe Biden. The letter, signed by Republican senators Rob Portman, Mark Kirk, and Ron Johnson, as well as several Democrats, urged the former Ukrainian president to reform the country's government to address longstanding corruption, including the removal of Prosecutor General Viktor Shokin. "Succeeding in these reforms will show Russian President Vladimir Putin that an independent, transparent and democratic Ukraine can and will succeed," reads the letter. "It also offers a stark alternative to the authoritarianism and oligarchic cronyism prevalent in Russia...We similarly urge you to press ahead with urgent reforms to the Prosecutor General's Office and judiciary."