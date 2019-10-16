IT'S NOT A PROGRESSIVE PARTY:

Ocasio-Cortez's admiration of Sanders is well-documented (she volunteered for his campaign in 2016 before deciding to run for Congress), and it was anticipated she would at some point endorse him for president. The fact that it's happening on Saturday should provide a much-needed jolt for Sanders, whose campaign now seems to be in a precarious position. After months of polling roughly even with Elizabeth Warren -- and not that far behind Joe Biden -- he has started to lag behind the duo in recent weeks. As of Tuesday night, RealClearPolitics notes that he is polling at an average of 15.6 percent, compared to Warren's 23.4 percent and Biden's 29.4. At the beginning of September, Sanders was leading Warren, 17.0 to 16.3. Concerns about Sanders' health following his heart attack earlier this month haven't helped, either. An Economist/YouGov poll released last Wednesday found that his "electability" had dropped 8 points in the week since he was sidelined.