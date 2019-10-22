October 22, 2019
IT'S A RICO CASE:
Feds Charge Trump Donor Imaad Zuberi With Hiding Work as Foreign Agent (Erin Banco & Pilar Melendez, 10.22.19, Daily Beast)
A Los Angeles financier who donated $900,000 to President Donald Trump's inaugural committee has admitted to falsifying records to hide his work as a foreign agent while he lobbied prominent U.S. government officials, federal prosecutors announced Tuesday.Shah Zuberi, 49, also known as "Imaad Zuberi," has agreed to plead guilty to three counts in a criminal information for allegedly making almost $1 million in illegal campaign contributions, engaging in various lobbying efforts, and evading taxes, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office in the Central District of California.
Posted by Orrin Judd at October 22, 2019 8:27 PM
« THERE IS NO BAD REASON TO REMOVE HIM: | Main | WHICH IS WHY YOU TAKE TESTIMONY BEHIND CLOSED DOORS: »