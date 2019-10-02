October 2, 2019
IT'S A RICO CASE:
A Trump hotel mystery: Giant reservations followed by empty rooms (ANITA KUMAR, 10/02/2019, Politico)
House investigators are looking into an allegation that groups -- including at least one foreign government -- tried to ingratiate themselves to President Donald Trump by booking rooms at his hotels but never staying in them.It's a previously unreported part of a broader examination by the House Oversight Committee, included in the Democrats' impeachment inquiry, into whether Trump broke the law by accepting money from U.S. or foreign governments at his properties."Now we're looking at near raw bribery," said Rep. Gerry Connolly (D-Va.), a House Oversight Committee member who chairs the subcommittee with jurisdiction over Trump's hotel in Washington. "That was the risk from day one -- foreign governments and others trying to seek favor because we know Trump pays attention to this.... It's an obvious attempt to curry favor with him."
