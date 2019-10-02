IT'S A RICO CASE:

One of the first things new prosecutors at the Justice Department learn is that cover-ups are rarely singular. There is often a cover-up of the cover-up.





Allegations of one cover-up, then another, emerged last week. Officials in the Trump administration tried to "lock down" the phone call memo between President Trump and Volodymyr Zelensky of Ukraine (the first cover-up), and then officials in the executive branch made efforts to keep this information from reaching Congress (the second cover-up).





Now we have discovered what may be a third cover-up. In its handling of the investigation and a potential campaign-finance violation, the Department of Justice appears to have ignored a rule that a matter under investigation must be referred to the Federal Election Commission. Critically, if the department had followed the rule, the Ukraine affair would have been disclosed to the American public.





Were it not for the efforts of the whistle-blower, everything about this would have been hidden from the F.E.C. and the American people.