October 1, 2019
IT'S A DEFLATIONARY EPOCH:
Australian interest rates cut to record low of 0.75 per cent (SBS, 10/01/19)
Australia's interest rates have dipped below one per cent for the first time, but the Reserve Bank is already preparing to cut them further if the economy remains stagnant. [...]"Taken together, recent outcomes suggest that the Australian economy can sustain lower rates of unemployment and underemployment."The low wage growth means Australia hasn't met the RBA's inflation targets...
Posted by Orrin Judd at October 1, 2019 4:00 AM