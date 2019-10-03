INDEFENSIBLE:

Trump's tweets and public comments from personal attorney Rudy Giuliani often diverge from party messaging and catch Republicans on Capitol Hill off guard. That makes it difficult for them to defend Trump from a Democratic impeachment inquiry that they believe stands on weak political grounds.





"The president's tweets and the, 'What planet are they on?' defenses from his staunchest supporters not only actively hurt making substantive defenses the president will need, they also send a [bad] message to voters," said Republican operative Doug Heye, a former House GOP leadership aide.