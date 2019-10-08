IGNORANCE IS BIAS:

Researchers have found an effective weapon for fighting anti-Muslim sentiment: our innate dislike of hypocrisy.





It seems most of us detest being exposed as hypocrites even more than we loathe groups we blame for acts of violence.





A study of more than 600 people in Spain has shown that many who harboured hostility towards Muslims softened their views when they were shown to be hypocritical, and that this effect lasted for at least a year.





The findings support the researchers' proposal that "collective blame hypocrisy intervention" is a useful tool for reducing animosity and violence between groups of people who blame each other for the world's ills.