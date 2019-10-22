I KNOW I MAKE ART BECAUSE NO ONE PAYS TO SEE IT!:

Ken Loach has joined the chorus of auteur directors criticising superhero movies, saying they have "nothing to do with the art of cinema".





Loach spoke to Sky while promoting his new film, Sorry We Missed You, an account of the breadline existence of a gig-economy delivery driver in Newcastle.





Loach said of superhero films: "I find them boring. They're made as commodities ... like hamburgers ... It's about making a commodity which will make profit for a big corporation - they're a cynical exercise. They're a market exercise and it has nothing to do with the art of cinema."