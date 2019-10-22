October 22, 2019
I KNOW I MAKE ART BECAUSE NO ONE PAYS TO SEE IT!:
Superhero films are 'cynical exercise' to make profits for corporations - Ken Loach (Andrew Pulver, 22 Oct 2019, The Guardian)
Ken Loach has joined the chorus of auteur directors criticising superhero movies, saying they have "nothing to do with the art of cinema".Loach spoke to Sky while promoting his new film, Sorry We Missed You, an account of the breadline existence of a gig-economy delivery driver in Newcastle.Loach said of superhero films: "I find them boring. They're made as commodities ... like hamburgers ... It's about making a commodity which will make profit for a big corporation - they're a cynical exercise. They're a market exercise and it has nothing to do with the art of cinema."
Michelangelo is branded a 'multi-millionaire' miser (Bruce Johnston, 30 Nov 2002, The Telegraph)
Michelangelo was a thoroughly dishonest multi-millionaire miser who slept in his boots despite his great wealth, according to a new study.Although the artist was known to be reasonably well off, new research suggests that he was fabulously wealthy. Michelangelo left an estate worth 50,000 florins - about £35 million in today's money.
Posted by Orrin Judd at October 22, 2019 4:00 AM