HOW YA GONNA KEEP 'EM DOWN ON THE FARM...:

Waving flags and snapping selfies, thousands of Iranian women on Thursday attended a football match freely for the first time in decades, after FIFA threatened to suspend the country over its controversial stadium restrictions.





Elated female fans wore the national green, white and red flag around their shoulders and over their hair as they streamed into a tiny section of Tehran's 80,000-capacity Azadi Stadium for Iran's 2022 World Cup qualifier against Cambodia.





"We are so happy that finally we got the chance to go to the stadium. It's an extraordinary feeling," Zahra Pashaei, a 29-year-old nurse who has only known soccer games from television, told the Associated Press news agency. "At least for me, 22 or 23 years of longing and regret lies behind this."





For nearly 40 years, Iran has barred female spectators from entering football and other sports stadiums, with clerics arguing women must be shielded from the masculine atmosphere and sight of semi-clad men.