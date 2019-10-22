October 22, 2019

HIS MASTER'S VOICE:

Trump viewed Ukraine as adversary, not ally, witnesses say (LISA MASCARO and MARY CLARE JALONICK, 10/22/19, AP) 

Behind closed doors, President Donald Trump has made his views on Ukraine clear: "They tried to take me down."

The president, according to people familiar with testimony in the House impeachment investigation, sees the Eastern European ally, not Russia, as responsible for the interference in the 2016 election that was investigated by special counsel Robert Mueller.

It's a view denied by the intelligence community, at odds with U.S. foreign policy and dismissed by many of Trump's fellow Republicans, but part of a broader skepticism of Ukraine being shared with Trump by Russian President Vladimir Putin and his key regional ally Viktor Orban of Hungary.

Thus, a Russian asset.
