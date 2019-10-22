HIS BASE IS THAT 20%...:

October 22, 2019
Favorability and ApprovalPresident Trump's net favorability ratings are at the lowest point since he took office in 2017. Only about one in three (35%) Americans say they have a favorable opinion of the President, and 64% say they have an unfavorable opinion, for a net rating of -29%. A plurality (48%) of Americans say they have a very unfavorable opinion of Trump, the highest since he took office. [...]Trump Could Lose More Support Than He Might Gain [...]While most who disapprove of Trump are set in their ways, Americans who approve of Trump's job performance are more open to the idea of changing their mind: Two-thirds (66%) say he could do something to lose their approval, while 33% say there is nothing he could do to lose their approval. Republicans (42%) are about twice as likely as independents (20%) to say there is virtually nothing Trump could do to lose their approval. [...]Donald Trump's Behavior and the PresidencyNearly three in four (73%) Americans say they wish Trump's speech and behavior were more consistent with past presidents, but opinion is polarized. [...]Almost two-thirds (65%) of Americans say that Trump has damaged the dignity of the presidency, while 35% say he has not. [...]Trump's Impact on White Supremacist Groups and ViolenceA majority (57%) of Americans say Trump's decisions and behavior have encouraged white supremacist groups. Fewer than one in ten (6%) say he has discouraged white supremacist groups, and around one in three (36%) say his behavior has not had an impact either way. These views have remained largely unchanged since 2018 when 54% said he encouraged white supremacists, 5% said he discouraged white supremacists, and 39% said his decisions and behavior did not have an impact.
