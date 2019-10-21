October 21, 2019
HILARITY ENSUED:
Jeffrey Toobin expresses regret over 'mistakes' in Clinton email coverage (MICHAEL CALDERONE, 10/21/2019, Politico)
The New Yorker and CNN's Jeffrey Toobin now says he devoted too much attention in 2016 to Hillary Clinton's private email server, becoming the first big-name journalist to acknowledge having second thoughts about the story since a State Department probe cleared Clinton of serious breaches of rules on Friday.
Imagine looking in the mirror and having to accept that you've been Devin Nunes's stooge?
Posted by Orrin Judd at October 21, 2019 5:16 PM