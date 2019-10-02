October 2, 2019
HE CORRUPTS EVERYONE HE TOUCHES:
Labor pressures the PM to release transcript of Donald Trump phone call (TOM STAYNER, 10/02/19, SBS)
Scott Morrison is under pressure to detail what help he offered Donald Trump with his administration's investigation into the origins of a probe into Russian interference in the 2016 US election.Mr Morrison has been dragged into an impeachment scandal unfolding in the US after the New York Times revealed Mr Trump phoned him to ask for Australia's help with the investigation aimed at discrediting the Russia probe.
