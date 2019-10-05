HAS HE NO SHAME?:

U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson was blocked by President Donald Trump in August from telling Ukraine's president that U.S. aid was on its way amid accusations Trump was withholding it until the eastern European nation investigated his political rival.





Trump rejected Johnson's request after also refusing in May to back new Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, the Oshkosh Republican said Friday.





"I was surprised by the president's reaction and realized we had a sales job to do," Johnson said during a constituent stop in Sheboygan. "I tried to convince him (in August) to give me the authority to tell President Zelensky that we were going to provide that. Now, I didn't succeed."





Johnson told reporters Trump said he was considering withholding the aid because of alleged corruption involving the 2016 U.S. election. Johnson stood by the president, saying he was sympathetic to his concerns and didn't see any bad motives on his part.