HARDLY THE ONLY ONE WHO REFUSES TO BELIEVE hE WAS HUMAN:

According to Catholic News Agency, Scalfari, who has interviewed the pope on several occasions, said he discussed the topic of Jesus' divinity sometime in the past. He allegedly challenged Pope Francis about church teaching by noting several scriptures of Christ expressing agony, which apparently led Scalfari to believe that Jesus was not divine. In response, Pope Francis allegedly told him, "They are the definitive proof that Jesus of Nazareth, once he became a man, even if he was a man of exceptional virtue, was not a God."





Immediately after the article went public, the Vatican issued a rather tepid statement denying Scalfari's claims, saying it was not a "faithful account" of what Pope Francis said.



