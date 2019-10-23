GARDEN VARIETY INCELS:

They are probably the least likely men to ever be willingly pictured in heavy makeup, painted nails and holding plastic flowers against a kitsch background of Swiss Alpine chalets.





But pictured they were, all gun-toting Taliban fighters often holding hands and posing for photographs which will be shown in a UK exhibition for the first time next year, the Barbican has announced.





The photographs were found in Kandahar, Afghanistan, in 2002 by the Magnum photographer Thomas Dworzak.





They are "visually arresting," said Barbican curator Alona Pardo, and remarkable because they are real. "These are not constructed photographs, these men have chosen to have the photographs made and present themselves to camera like that. It just shows you the agency of images to destabilise our perceptions."



