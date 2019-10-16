FORGIVENESS AFTER JUSTICE:

Speaking to British TV station Sky News, Harry Dunn's mother Charlotte Charles said Trump told the family during their White House visit that Sacoolas was waiting in another room and was willing to meet them.





Charles said "the bombshell was dropped" shortly after the meeting began. "Anne Sacoolas was in the building and was willing to meet with us," she told Sky News.





Charles said the family refused the meeting. She said they "would still love to meet with her but it has to be on our terms and on UK soil."