FEEDING THE BUBBLE:

[L]ike past efforts to manufacture sexual claims against Trump foes--from Robert Mueller, to Pete Buttigieg, to Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA)--the Harris charade fell apart quickly.





The pair's bogus accuser--26-year-old Sean Newaldass--told The Daily Beast on Friday that he had no idea the event in which he alleged that he was in a romantic dalliance with the Senate was real. That's because Newaldass had met Wohl and Burkman by replying to an ad posted on Craigslist seeking a "male actor" for "performance art." When he showed up at Burkman's Virginia home and delivered his lines alleging an affair, Newaldass was under the belief that the press conference was actually an audition for a Spike TV show. He said he had no idea that Harris was a politician. Indeed, he assumed she was a fictional person.





"I thought I was acting for a role in a movie, like a role in a TV series," Newaldass said. "I thought everything was staged, I'm thinking everyone is an actor."