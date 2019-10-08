DONALD'S GREATEST ENEMY IS COMPETENCE:

The California Democrat is 2-0 on the impeachment battlefield so far, after leading a panel that secured House impeachments of two federal judges in 2009 and 2010, respectively. One judge's ouster was completed over a month's time, while the process for the other took two years to wrap up.





Schiff also led the prosecution team in the Senate trials, which saw one judge removed from office and the other resign before the trial got far.





Only 15 federal judges in U.S. history have been impeached, and Schiff played a key role in two of those cases.





Now, the congressman whose 28th Congressional District includes West Hollywood, Burbank, and parts of Pasadena is among the leading figures in what could be the third impeachment of a president in U.S. history: President Donald Trump for his interaction with Ukranian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.