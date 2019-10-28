October 28, 2019
DONALD IS BUTTONING UP HIS SUICIDE VEST AS WE SPEAK:
House to vote on resolution establishing next steps in impeachment inquiry (SARAH FERRIS and HEATHER CAYGLE, 10/28/2019, Politico)
The House will vote this week on a resolution to formalize the next steps of the impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump.The resolution -- which "establishes the procedure for hearings," according to a statement by Speaker Nancy Pelosi -- will mark the first floor vote on impeachment since Democrats formally launched their inquiry a month ago.
Posted by Orrin Judd at October 28, 2019 3:52 PM