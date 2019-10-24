DONALD BELIEVES LAWS ARE FOR LOSERS:

It's hard to overstate how much damage the testimony of William Taylor, the U.S. envoy to Ukraine, inflicted on President Donald Trump's defense in the ongoing impeachment inquiry.





On its face, Taylor's testimony Tuesday established the quid pro quo that Trump has denied for weeks. But more importantly, Taylor's detailed notes of the "highly irregular" policymaking that he witnessed over the summer provide a road map to future testimony that could be even more harmful. Republicans have already begun to retreat from their "no quid pro quo" line, but they will have to keep retreating, because Taylor has almost single-handedly decimated the few witnesses who have provided some testimony that is favorable to Trump.





If I were one of the president's lawyers, I would counsel him to admit the obvious--essentially to plead guilty and admit this was, in fact, a quid pro quo--and try and convince Congress and the public that it is not as bad as it looks. In my experience, defendants who stubbornly try to deny the obvious in the face of overwhelming evidence rarely convince anyone.