DOGPILE ON THE RACIST:

One knowledgeable source said that the daily accumulation of revelations about Trump's willingness to use U.S. foreign relations for his personal political benefit has prompted more people to approach Congress. Two associates of Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani have been arrested and charged with campaign-finance violations arising from their Ukraine dirt-digging effort. The Financial Times reported that Trump China adviser Michael Pillsbury said he received "quite a bit of background" on Joe Biden's son after Trump publicly called for China to aid his domestic political prospects. The Washington Post reported that Giuliani, a former federal prosecutor, and Trump attempted to quash a prosecution of a Turkish national--represented by Giuliani and important to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan--for violating Iran sanctions.