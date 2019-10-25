October 25, 2019
Watchdogs inside government blast DOJ for not referring Ukraine whistleblower to Congress (Ken Dilanian, 10/25/19, NBC News)
Dozens of inspectors general across the federal government have signed a letter repudiating the Justice Department's legal opinion that the original complaint by a CIA whistleblower about President Donald Trump's conversation with Ukraine's president did not have to be turned over to Congress.In a strongly worded statement written by the inspector general of the Justice Department, the inspectors general portrayed the opinion by the DOJ's Office of Legal Counsel as dangerously wrong and severely damaging to whistleblower protections. [...]"I don't think I've ever seen a letter like this, and I've been doing this for a while," tweeted Danielle Brian, who directs the Project on Government Oversight, a watchdog group that focuses on government wrongdoing. "Pay attention: these are our Inspectors General doing their job well and warning us of wrongdoing."Steve Vladeck, a professor at the University of Texas School of Law, tweeted, "It [has] been clear since as soon as we saw the original OLC opinion on the whistleblower complaint that DOJ's analysis was designed to reach a foreordained result -- and not a neutral assessment of the ICIG's analysis. But kudos to the IGs for publicly pushing back in this letter."
To their credit, the Trumpbots kept saying the IGs would get to the truth. Always bet on the Deep State.
