DEVIN IS THE GIFT THAT KEEPS ON GIVING:

Midway through the Examiner interview, Nunes says something interesting and surprisingly-if accidentally-on point. Per that report:





Nunes indicated that he would take issue with Trump and Giuliani if they purposely tried to pressure Ukraine, or other foreign governments, to unearth opposition research on Biden for political purposes. "If a president just randomly was parachuting his personal attorney down into countries where he thought he could get some dirt on political opponents ... that might be questionable," he said, but added, "That's not what this is."





The problem here, however, is that Trump and Giuliani are both accused of doing exactly what Nunes has described above.



