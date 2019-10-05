October 5, 2019

DEVIN IS THE GIFT THAT KEEPS ON GIVING:

Rep. Devin Nunes Makes the Case for Trump's Impeachment During Botched Interview (Colin Kalmbacher, October 5th, 2019, Law & Crime)

Midway through the Examiner interview, Nunes says something interesting and surprisingly-if accidentally-on point. Per that report:

Nunes indicated that he would take issue with Trump and Giuliani if they purposely tried to pressure Ukraine, or other foreign governments, to unearth opposition research on Biden for political purposes. "If a president just randomly was parachuting his personal attorney down into countries where he thought he could get some dirt on political opponents ... that might be questionable," he said, but added, "That's not what this is."

The problem here, however, is that Trump and Giuliani are both accused of doing exactly what Nunes has described above.

Because Rudy shouldn't just get to walk away with the Fredo role...
Posted by at October 5, 2019 5:32 PM

  

« BUBBLE BREACH: | Main | JUST TOSSING TOYS INTO THE TRUMPBOT PRAM: »