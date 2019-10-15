CORRECT, BUT UNDERSTATED:

The co-founders of a political research firm who found themselves embroiled in a national scandal and intrigue due to their claims about President Donald Trump's ties to Russia will be publishing a book next month that promises to be explosive. Crime in Progress: Inside the Steele Dossier and the Fusion GPS Investigation of Donald Trump will be published Nov. 26 co-written by Fusion GPS founders Glenn Simpson and Peter Fritsch. [...]





In the book, the authors chronicle "their high-stakes investigation and their desperate efforts to warn both the American and British governments, the FBI and the media, to little avail," notes Penguin Random House. "After four years on his trail, the authors' inescapable conclusion is that Trump is an asset of the Russian government, whether he knows it or not."