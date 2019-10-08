October 8, 2019
BY THE COLOR OF THEIR SKIN:
Book: Trump raged against refugees from Somalia in private meeting (Priscilla Alvarez, 10/07/19, CNN)
In the first few months of his administration, President Donald Trump asked then-acting Homeland Security Secretary Elaine Duke why he could not ban refugees from "f*****g Somalia" in a bout of rage at his Bedminster golf club.The episode, detailed in the new book titled "Border Wars," reveals the President's belief that people from Somalia posed a danger to the US. Months earlier, Trump targeted foreign nationals coming to the US from eight countries, including Somalia, in his "travel ban" executive order."Both he and [Stephen] Miller seemed to have a particular dislike for Somalia, often citing it or its nationals when they spoke of the potential dangers of refugees and other immigrants," the book states.
They're black and Muslim. Add female and you have the Right's pathological reaction to Ilhan Omar.
Posted by Orrin Judd at October 8, 2019 12:00 AM