BUBBLE BREACH:

Fox News host Tucker Carlson criticized President Donald Trump for calling on Ukraine to investigate former vice president Joe Biden. Although Carlson does ultimately defend the president, it marked a rare case in which the Fox News host does anything but staunchly support the commander in chief. "Donald Trump should not have been on the phone with a foreign head of state encouraging another country to investigate his political opponent, Joe Biden," Carlson said in a column he co-authored with fellow Daily Caller co-founder Neil Patel. "Some Republicans are trying, but there's no way to spin this as a good idea."





The president's actions were characteristic of the president, they said. "Like a lot of things Trump does, it was pretty over-the-top," Carlson and Patel wrote. "Once those in control of our government use it to advance their political goals, we become just another of the world's many corrupt countries. America is better than that."