BROTHERSSCUM:

October 23, 2019, The Week)

On Wednesday, President Trump raged against his perceived enemies in the GOP, tweeting that the "Never Trumper Republicans, though on respirators with not many left, are in certain ways worse and more dangerous for our Country than the Do Nothing Democrats. Watch out for them, they are human scum!"





A few hours later, Trump directed his ire at staffers. "It would be really great if the people within the Trump Administration, all well-meaning and good (I hope!), could stop hiring Never Trumpers, who are worse than the Do Nothing Democrats," he tweeted. "Nothing good will ever come from them!"