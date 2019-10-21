BEING TRUMPBOT MEANS HATING ALL THE WRONG PEOPLE:

A Russian cyber espionage unit has hacked Iranian hackers to lead attacks in more than 35 countries, a joint UK and US investigation has revealed.





The so-called Turla group, which has been linked with Russian intelligence, allegedly hijacked the tools of Oilrig, a group widely linked to the Iranian government, according to a two-year probe by the UK's National Cyber Security Centre in collaboration with the US' National Security Agency. The NCSC is part of GCHQ, the digital intelligence agency.





The Iranian group is most likely unaware that its hacking methods have been hacked and deployed by another cyber espionage team, security officials involved in the investigation said.