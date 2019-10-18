BEING ATTACKED BY DONALD IS A WINDFALL:





The Oct. 17-18 opinion poll found that 21% of Democrats and independents said they would vote for Biden in statewide nominating contests that begin next year, up 3 percentage points from a similar poll that was conducted at the end of September. [...]





According to the poll, 16% of Democrats and independents said they would support U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders of Vermont and 15% said they would back U.S. Senator Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts.





Mayor Pete Buttigieg of South Bend, Indiana, received about 5% support in the poll, and U.S. Senator Kamala Harris and former Texas congressman Beto O'Rourke both received 3%.