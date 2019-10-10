October 10, 2019
BABA YAGA HUNT:
Two Soviet-Born Men Linked To Giuliani Arrested In New York For Campaign Finance Violations (Radio Liberty, October 10, 2019)
Two businessmen from the former Soviet Union have been arrested for allegedly breaking U.S. campaign finance laws.The Manhattan U.S. Attorney's office said on October 10 that Ukrainian-born Lev Parnas and Belarusian-born Igor Fruman, who are associated with President Donald Trump's personal lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, were apprehended in New York.According to a federal court filing in New York, the two men conspired to "funnel foreign money to candidates for federal and state office."
