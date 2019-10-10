BABA YAGA HUNT:

Two businessmen from the former Soviet Union have been arrested for allegedly breaking U.S. campaign finance laws.





The Manhattan U.S. Attorney's office said on October 10 that Ukrainian-born Lev Parnas and Belarusian-born Igor Fruman, who are associated with President Donald Trump's personal lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, were apprehended in New York.





According to a federal court filing in New York, the two men conspired to "funnel foreign money to candidates for federal and state office."