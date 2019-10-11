October 11, 2019
AT THE eND OF hISTORY...:
Canada: 'An election about nothing' leaves many uninspired (Jillian Kestler-D'Amours, 10/10/19, Al Jazeera)
In just under two weeks, millions of people in Canada will cast their votes for the country's next parliament.And while election posters adorn street lamps, leaders trade barbs in televised debates, and campaign stops are organised from coast-to-coast, in many ways the election has failed to capture the attention of would-be voters."A lot of people really do feel that at some level, this is an election about nothing," said Lisa Young, a professor in the School of Public Policy at the University of Calgary.
...nothing divides the two parties on policy; there's just partisanship for identity sake and these are Canadians for goodness sake. Trudeau is just a blander Mitt Romney.
Posted by Orrin Judd at October 11, 2019 12:00 AM