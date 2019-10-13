AS OFTEN AS HE'S SUED...:





President Donald Trump threatened on Saturday night to sue top congressional Democrats Rep. Adam Schiff and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi amid the House impeachment inquiry into the President.





...you'd think he'd understand how discovery works by now and that there's no way he could survive it. That's why his staff could not let him speak to Mueller.



Posted by Orrin Judd at October 13, 2019 9:00 AM

Tweet @brothersjudd