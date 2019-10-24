AND THEIR DESCENDANTS WILL VOTE FOR DONALD!:

On April 19, 2019, a man--who, in his profile picture, wears a hat emblazoned with the Confederate battle flag--posted in a Facebook group called "Black Confederates and Other Minorities in the War of Northern Aggression," which has more than 2,000 members. "Heads up y'all there's gonna be a book coming out in sept saying black confederates are a myth," he wrote. "Be prepared to give a negative review on amazon when it's released." "I damned sure will," another man immediately replied.





Within this online community, the publication of Kevin M. Levin's excellent book, Searching for Black Confederates: The Civil War's Most Persistent Myth, is nothing less than a declaration of war. In the last several decades, Levin writes, a growing number of people have begun to accept as fact claims that between 500 and 100,000 black soldiers fought in racially integrated units in the Confederate Army. There are hundreds of web sites, legions of online communities, and whole books devoted to perpetuating these claims. Billboards reading "75,000 Confederates of color?" have recently appeared in Missouri, and one fourth-grade Virginia history textbook asserted that "thousands of Southern blacks fought in Confederate ranks." Although it is difficult to measure the pervasiveness of this narrative, one study from 2013 found that 16 percent of students at a Virginia university believed that "blacks fought for the Confederacy."





Yet, as Levin patiently explains, this is totally untrue--predicated on a misreading and misunderstanding of historical documents, as well as outright lies and manipulations. The myth of black Confederates enables white supremacists to portray the Civil War inaccurately as a struggle over states' rights, not slavery; as a fight for Southern liberty, not for oppression. This in turn justifies their retrograde and racist politics in the present. To those who have embraced this myth, Levin's book is a terrifying prospect, and for good reason. Searching for Black Confederates is a bracing corrective, a slender yet vital volume in the growing library of texts dedicated to dispelling white supremacist talking points.