AND JOHN AIN'T THROWIN' HIMSELF ON IT:

The White House's alleged effort to pressure Ukraine alarmed former US national security adviser John Bolton so much that he alerted a lawyer, his former aide said on Monday, according to US media.





Bolton also warned that US President Donald Trump's personal attorney Rudy Giuliani, who has emerged as the point man in the president's alleged drive to pressure Ukraine to dig up dirt on Democratic presidential hopeful Joe Biden, is "a hand grenade who's going to blow everyone up," his aide Fiona Hill told lawmakers, according to the New York Times.